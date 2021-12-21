Small businesses seek to help with last-minute holiday shopping

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Many small business owners are busy during the Christmas season with lists of their own, but many of those same owners are just as eager to help finish someone else’s list as they are to finish their own.

“So, this is like our community, our neighborhood, our friends, our family,” said Two Chicks & Co. Owner Emily Hall. “We will do anything and everything we possibly can to make sure you have a great Christmas.”

At these small mom-and-pop shops, you can find unique items even if you’ve procrastinated a bit too much and need something quick.

“You can find things in these downtown shops that you’re not going to be able to find anywhere else,” said Appcycled Owner Jasmine Meade. “Unique items, personalized items, something to make the people on your list feel like you thought about them back in August when we all know you’re really going out on December the 21st.”

Small businesses not only appreciate you coming into their shops because it benefits them, but it also benefits the community as a whole.

“We like to say that local means love,” said Pikeville Mainstreet Program Director Minta Trimble. “Shopping local is the essence of giving back to your hometown and that’s why we think it’s so important that you look at what we have to offer here downtown.”

Trimble, Meade, and Hall all said that many of downtown Pikeville’s small businesses are having deals, sales, and specials throughout the week and to check a shop’s social media pages for updates on those as well as updated hours for the Christmas weekend.

