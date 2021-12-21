Reed Sheppard scores 34, has nine steals in North Laurel’s win over Dorman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - At the King of the Bluegrass Tournament in Louisville, North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is making a case for the crown.

In the Jaguars 74-66 win over Dorman (SC), Sheppard finished with 34 points, nine steals, six assists, two rebounds and two blocks.

North Laurel will play Covington Catholic in the King of the Bluegrass title game on Tuesday.

