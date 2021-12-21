Advertisement

Reed Sheppard scores 34, has nine steals in North Laurel’s win over Dorman

Reed Sheppard scored 34 points and had nine steals against Dorman (SC).
Reed Sheppard scored 34 points and had nine steals against Dorman (SC).(WAVE)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - At the King of the Bluegrass Tournament in Louisville, North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is making a case for the crown.

In the Jaguars 74-66 win over Dorman (SC), Sheppard finished with 34 points, nine steals, six assists, two rebounds and two blocks.

North Laurel will play Covington Catholic in the King of the Bluegrass title game on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crash in Floyd County
Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Governor Andy Beshear
‘COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in multiple counties’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Police car
Police investigating car crash in Perry County, road reopened
UK vs. UofL game postponed

Latest News

Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - December 20, 2021
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week three
Will Levis announces he will return to Kentucky next season
The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena,...
Kentucky will play WKU on Wednesday to replace Louisville postponement