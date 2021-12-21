Pike County man in federal prison for distribution of child pornography

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was sentenced to 375 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of distribution of child pornography.

36-year-old Oscar Joshua Calhoun, of Belfry, admitted to engaging with people online to exchange child pornography.

According to court documents, the case involved “numerous” images of child pornography and images involving children under the age of 12.

Calhoun pled guilty to the charges in May 2021.

