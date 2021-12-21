Man charged after hit-and-run death

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged following a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Nathan Williams.

The hit-and-run happened in North Matewan along Route 65 at about 7:30 Monday evening.

Investigators say this Ford F-150 pickup truck is suspected in the incident. (WSAZ with permission)

According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence involving death, and failure to render aid resulting in death.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.