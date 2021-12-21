Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Coleman tours tornado damage at Danville-Boyle County Airport

By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman got a first-hand look on Tuesday afternoon at some of the tornado damage at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.

Thirteen airplanes and several hangars were reduced to sheets of metal and scraps.

“No matter how big or small the damage, I mean you’ve seen a lot about Mayfield, a lot about Dawson, and rightfully so. But we’ve also got to make sure that every place that sustains significant damage has the resources that they need,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

While those at the Danville-Boyle County Airport said their losses can’t compare to those in other parts of western Kentucky, they do have millions of dollars of damages on their hands.

“What a powerful storm it was that blew through here. Even just for a blip in time here in Boyle County, and the destruction that it did in the blink of an eye,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

Crews at the airport have since cleared the majority of the damage from the EF-2 tornado, and insurance claims have been filed. But as Judge Executive Howard Hunt explained, there were actually five tornadoes that hit the county. The other four were confirmed EF-1s.

“Some of the damage from the EF-1 tornadoes were in non-populated areas of the county and didn’t do as much damage,” Hunt said.

Hunt said they started Boyle County Cares to collect toys and money for those impacted by the storm.

