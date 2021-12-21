Kentucky Attorney General’s Office among those warning of gift card scams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined the Kentucky Retail Federation and the Kentucky Chamber to warn Kentuckians about gift card scams.

The program will provide businesses with signs to post near gift card displays.

“Scammers are increasingly turning to gift card scams as a way to make quick money,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Often scammers will pose as a government official and purport to require payment via gift cards to avoid arrest or settle a fake debt. I appreciate the Kentucky Retail Federation and Kentucky Chamber for working with us to raise awareness about gift card scams.”

The signs will include simple tips for avoiding the scams, while also encouraging people to report suspected scams by calling 1-888-432-9257 or online at ag.ky.gov/scams.

“Kentucky’s retail community is proud to partner with Attorney General Cameron on this important effort to protect Kentucky consumers, particularly during the busy holiday shopping season,” said Tod Griffin, President of the Kentucky Retail Federation. “Scammers have gotten more creative in their attempts to steal from hardworking Kentuckians and must be stopped. Retailers have an important role to play in educating and safeguarding consumers from these malicious and unethical tactics, and we’re glad to be a part of the solution.”

“It is critical for businesses to have the tools they need to protect their customers,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “This has become a major issue impacting employees of our Kentucky companies. We are proud to partner with Attorney General Cameron and the Kentucky Retail Federation to provide this assistance and draw attention to the many harmful gift card scams we are seeing in our state. As we wrap up the holiday season, we encourage everyone to be diligent and report suspicious behavior.”

Tips for avoiding scams include remembering that gift cards are for gifts. If someone contacts you asking for a gift card as payment, it is likely a scam. Government agencies will also never ask for payment by gift card. The last tip is to avoid paying online merchants with gift cards from different places.

