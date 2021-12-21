JJ Weaver named Comeback Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 season has been a blessing for UK outside linebacker JJ Weaver.

After coming back from an ACL tear from last season’s Florida game, the Mayo Clinic has named Weaver one of three Comeback Players of the Year.

He shares the honor with Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson and Florida State’s McKenzie Milton.

Weaver will be honored during Wednesday’s Kentucky-Western Kentucky game.

