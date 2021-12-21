Advertisement

JJ Weaver named Comeback Player of the Year

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 season has been a blessing for UK outside linebacker JJ Weaver.

After coming back from an ACL tear from last season’s Florida game, the Mayo Clinic has named Weaver one of three Comeback Players of the Year.

He shares the honor with Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson and Florida State’s McKenzie Milton.

Weaver will be honored during Wednesday’s Kentucky-Western Kentucky game.

