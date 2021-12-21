Dry stretch continues this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we continue to approach Christmas, we’ll continue to see dry skies around the mountains, with temperatures heading back above average to boot!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our dry skies stay firmly in place as we head past sunset tonight as partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear for the overnight. This will allow lows to cool down yet again, to right around and just below freezing around the region.

A weak system will finish passing overhead by Wednesday morning. No moisture associated with it means no threat for rain, but we will see some slightly cooler temperatures for the afternoon...but only by a couple of degrees. Mostly sunny skies will be with us again as we head into the afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Mostly clear skies continue overnight as lows stay cool for one more night, falling into the upper 20s to near 30°.

Heading Toward Christmas

For our Christmas Eve Eve on Thursday, we look to stay on the dry side, but we will see a few more clouds and a few more degrees added onto that afternoon high. A warm front moves across the region, allowing highs to reach up into the low to middle 50s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Changes continue to work into the forecast as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A weak front will make a run at us late Friday and early Saturday, making for a soggy holiday in some spots. It doesn’t appear to be heavy rain either day, but we will see some very un-Christmas-like temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s as our mild December pattern continues. Unfortunately for our snow lovers, we’re going to have to sit this particular Christmas out. We continue our mild weather toward the end of the year with dry skies on Sunday and more scattered showers possible on Monday.

