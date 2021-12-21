Continental Refining Company holds groundbreaking ceremony for Somerset facility

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Continental Redefining Company (CRC) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for a new facility in Somerset.

Several company officials gathered to celebrate the new soybean crushing, biodiesel refining and blending facility. The new facility will be part of the current CRC oil refinery in Somerset.

“The ability to produce biofuels and soy-based products in Somerset will open new markets while providing farmers, CRC’s customers, vendors, investors and the community a solid AgriTech business opportunity that provides a positive economic impact for the entire region,” said officials in a news release.

