Will Levis announces he will return to Kentucky next season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky fans will see a familiar face on the football field next season.

Will Levis announced on Twitter he would be back for next season on Monday.

In 12 games, Levis totaled 92 rushes for 387 yards and a team-high nine rushing touchdowns, completed 216 of 325 passes for 2,593 yards with 23 scores, the most touchdown passes since Mike Hartline in 2010. He had two games this season (LSU and Tennessee) with three passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs in the same game, the only Wildcat ever to accomplish that feat. Levis ended the regular season play ranking sixth in the Southeastern Conference in total passing yards and seventh in passing yards per game and total offense.

