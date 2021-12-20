Advertisement

UK vs. UofL game postponed

(Source: UK Athletics)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to officials with UK Athletics, the upcoming game against the University of Louisville has been postponed.

We’re told this is due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Louisville team.

The Wildcats are looking to find a replacement game on Wednesday because of the cancelation.

The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry has been played every year since the 1982-83 season. UK leads the series 37-17.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
One dead after car crash in Floyd County
Governor Andy Beshear
‘COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in multiple counties’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
Two men are behind bars after a chase in Leslie County Saturday, Dec 18.
Sheriff: Two arrested in Leslie County after chase, pulling gun on deputy

Latest News

North Laurel basketball
North Laurel advances to King of the Bluegrass semifinals with standout Sheppard performance
Joe Burrow throws for three touchdowns.
Bengals beat Broncos to leap back into first place
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Saturday night scores from high school basketball
Kentucky obliterates North Carolina
Kentucky dominates North Carolina 98-69 in CBS Sports Classic