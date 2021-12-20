UK vs. UofL game postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to officials with UK Athletics, the upcoming game against the University of Louisville has been postponed.

We’re told this is due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Louisville team.

The Wildcats are looking to find a replacement game on Wednesday because of the cancelation.

The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry has been played every year since the 1982-83 season. UK leads the series 37-17.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.