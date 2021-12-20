UK vs. UofL game postponed
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to officials with UK Athletics, the upcoming game against the University of Louisville has been postponed.
We’re told this is due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Louisville team.
The Wildcats are looking to find a replacement game on Wednesday because of the cancelation.
The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry has been played every year since the 1982-83 season. UK leads the series 37-17.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.