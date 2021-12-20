Stocking stuffers event gets Christmas presents to Laurel County students

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An annual charity event returned to London on Monday.

The partnership between WJTE FM 98.5 and Laurel County Schools will make sure 60 children have presents on Christmas morning.

The resource officer from each school in the district sends a list of families in need of a little help during the holidays to WJTE FM. They then partner each family with another family who wants to do the Christmas shopping for them.

Only the children are purchased gifts and there are safeguards in place to ensure products cannot be returned for illicit gain.

On Monday, the children also attended a party at Finley’s Fun Center in London to skate and play games for free. A local caterer provided a holiday meal to the families.

