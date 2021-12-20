Advertisement

Sahvir Wheeler tabbed SEC Player of the Week

Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)(Joe Buglewicz | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week after his dominating performance in a win over North Carolina on Saturday.

Wheeler scored a season-high 26 points and added eight assists and a season-high four steals in the 98-69 CBS Sports Classic victory over the Tar Heels.

It is the second weekly honor of the season for the Wildcats. TyTy Washington Jr. was named the SEC Freshman of the Week earlier this season. This marks Wheeler’s second career accolade from the league office. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week in December of 2019 while at Georgia.

Wheeler was also named the National Player of the Week by Andy Katz of March Madness.

