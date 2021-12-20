Quiet but mild start to Christmas week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re now just five short days away from Christmas and things are thankfully looking quiet as we start the week. Things look to change, though, as we head towards the holiday weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After an average day today, we’ll keep the quiet weather around with us as we head into tonight. Clouds will continue to drift in and out of the area overnight as we fall to seasonal lows in the upper 20s to near 30º.

We stay seasonal heading into the day on Tuesday as high pressure stays firmly in control. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny into the afternoon as highs stay only a couple of degrees above average, in the lower 50s. Mostly clear skies will keep us in the upper 20s to near 30º overnight as well.

Barreling Toward Christmas

As we hit the middle of the week on Wednesday, travel conditions continue to be pristine if you’re headed out for Christmas travel. A brief shot of cooler air moves in, keeping skies mostly sunny but temperatures in the upper 40s for daytime highs. We dip into the lower to middle 20s for overnight lows.

Things turn warmer as we head into the end of the week. With highs back in the middle 50s for Thursday and into the 60s for Christmas Eve! With overnight lows in the middle 40s and showers working in ahead of our next system, Jolly Old Saint Nick might just need Rudolph after all!

Early returns on Christmas Day look mild and slightly soggy with a chance for showers moving into the area. We keep things mild but a couple degrees cooler for Sunday, with highs still in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.