Perry County man convicted of embezzlement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the conviction of a Perry County man on embezzlement charges Monday morning.

Callaway Combs, 41, had allegedly been embezzling money from a Hazard towing and auto body shop between March 2018 and January 2021.

Combs was sentenced to ten years, with five years probation, and he has to pay $60,000 of restitution to the victim.

