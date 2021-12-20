North Laurel advances to King of the Bluegrass semifinals with standout Sheppard performance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the King of the Bluegrass Tournament at Fairdale High School, the North Laurel Jaguars beat North Oldham 78-73 to advance to the semifinals.

Junior Reed Sheppard had an impressive performance with 45 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals and 3 assists. He was 15 for 23 from the floor and 15 for 17 from the free-throw line.

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard named @centralbankKY Player of the Game with a 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 steals. pic.twitter.com/YRCiQXu3Rv — King ofthe Bluegrass (@KingofBluegrass) December 20, 2021

The Jaguars will face Dorman (SC) on Monday at 9 p.m. to advance to the title game.

