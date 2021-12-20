Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in Madison County

The National Weather Service toured areas in both Madison and Garrard Counties on Monday.
The National Weather Service toured areas in both Madison and Garrard Counties on Monday.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - At least several tornadoes touched down in Madison County early Saturday morning. That’s according to the National Weather Service, which toured areas in both Madison and Garrard Counties on Monday.

A farm in the Kirksville community was among the victims of what the NWS confirmed was an EF-1 tornado with winds of about 90 miles per hour.

John Gordon with the NWS Louisville office said the tornado had a skipping motion in that it did not stay on the ground very long, but enough to topple trees, take roofs off the farm house and several barns.

A tornado of similar size and strength also touched down about 12 miles away from Richmond and left lots of damage at a home on Clay Lane.

“We were just fortunate that we were not injured, and we can replace what we have lost, there’s a lot of people that didn’t have that opportunity in this time with this storm. You get to thinking about that. You are thankful that you were not taken out with it, and you were not injured here,” said Larry Donithan, a homeowner in Madison County.

Local officials said they are still looking at all of the damage but there were no deaths or injuries reported there.

Officials estimate there were at least two tornadoes in Madison County at about 4:30 Saturday morning.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crash in Floyd County
Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Governor Andy Beshear
‘COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in multiple counties’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
UK vs. UofL game postponed

Latest News

A partnership between WJTE FM 98.5 and Laurel County Schools helps families in need have...
Stocking stuffers event gets Christmas presents to Laurel County students
Kinley Gordon is a third grader on a mission to make a difference through a true staple of the...
WATCH | Berea third grader decorates Christmas trees for charity
Buses filled with supplies for western Kentucky hit the road Monday morning.
WATCH | School bus caravan takes donations to western Kentucky
Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear holds news conference