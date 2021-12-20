KY bourbon community raises over $1.5 million to help WKY rebuild

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The bourbon community in Kentucky raised over $1.5 million in under three days to help areas in Western Kentucky rebuild.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association started the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit to raise money after multiple tornadoes devasted parts of the commonwealth.

Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said, “The outpouring of support from people across the country along with our own Kentucky distillers shows how much this industry wants to help Kentucky.”

The large sum of money was raised primarily through prize donations for an auction.

Over 410 items and packages have been donated by various distillers, private collectors and fans.

The online auction began Dec. 16 and goes through Dec. 21. A live-streamed auction will be held on Dec. 21 starting at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.