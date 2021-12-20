KSP Troopers investigating fatal crash in Pike County
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly, single-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The crash occurred Saturday night on US-460 in the Shelbiana community.
According to Troopers, 44-year-old Virgil Allen, of Pikeville, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox on US-460 when the car went off the road and hit a culvert.
Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
The crash is still under investigation.
