KSP Troopers investigating fatal crash in Pike County

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly, single-vehicle crash in Pike County.

The crash occurred Saturday night on US-460 in the Shelbiana community.

According to Troopers, 44-year-old Virgil Allen, of Pikeville, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox on US-460 when the car went off the road and hit a culvert.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.

