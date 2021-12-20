Advertisement

KSP investigates deadly crash in Pike County

(Associated Press)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call Sunday morning about a crash in the South Williamson community.

Troopers responded and began investigating.

They found Windel Rife, 48, was driving a truck that went off the road, hit a guardrail and went over an embankment.

Rife was declared dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
One dead after car crash in Floyd County
Governor Andy Beshear
‘COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in multiple counties’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
Two men are behind bars after a chase in Leslie County Saturday, Dec 18.
Sheriff: Two arrested in Leslie County after chase, pulling gun on deputy

Latest News

Buses filled with supplies for western Kentucky hit the road Monday morning.
School bus caravan takes donations to western Kentucky
Change this caption before publishing
Perry County man convicted of embezzlement
Kentucky State Police warns tornado victims of scams
School bus caravan takes supplies to western Kentucky
WATCH | School bus caravan takes supplies to western Kentucky