KSP investigates deadly crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call Sunday morning about a crash in the South Williamson community.

Troopers responded and began investigating.

They found Windel Rife, 48, was driving a truck that went off the road, hit a guardrail and went over an embankment.

Rife was declared dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.