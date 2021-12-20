Advertisement

Kentucky will play WKU on Wednesday to replace Louisville postponement

The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena,...
The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena, has been postponed.(Source: UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With positive COVID-19 cases in the Cardinal program canceling Wednesday’s Louisville game, Kentucky will instead host Western Kentucky.

The game will also benefit tornado relief after Bowling Green and other western Kentucky towns were hit with severe damage.

With an open date, Kentucky and Western Kentucky will meet for the first time since the 2012 NCAA Tournament. UK Athletics is working on a charitable component from the game that will provide support for those who were affected by the tornadoes.

Tickets and parking permits for the original Wednesday game vs. Louisville will now be valid for the replacement game vs. Western Kentucky. Ticket holders do not need to take further action. Mobile ticket management features, including the ability to post tickets for resale, will be available to ticket holders through their My UK Account, the UK Athletics app, and Ticketmaster. Students may access their mobile tickets through their My UK Athletics Student Account.

Tipoff will be at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The game will remain on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crash in Floyd County
Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Governor Andy Beshear
‘COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in multiple counties’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
UK vs. UofL game postponed

Latest News

Will Levis announces he will return to Kentucky next season
Camron Justice named C-USA Player of the Week
Former Knott Central star Camron Justice named C-USA Player of the Week
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a 74-yard punt for a touchdown against...
Josh Ali, Isaiah Epps unavailable for Citrus Bowl
Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball...
AP Women’s Basketball Poll: Cats drop three slots