Kentucky will play WKU on Wednesday to replace Louisville postponement

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With positive COVID-19 cases in the Cardinal program canceling Wednesday’s Louisville game, Kentucky will instead host Western Kentucky.

The game will also benefit tornado relief after Bowling Green and other western Kentucky towns were hit with severe damage.

With an open date, Kentucky and Western Kentucky will meet for the first time since the 2012 NCAA Tournament. UK Athletics is working on a charitable component from the game that will provide support for those who were affected by the tornadoes.

Tickets and parking permits for the original Wednesday game vs. Louisville will now be valid for the replacement game vs. Western Kentucky. Ticket holders do not need to take further action. Mobile ticket management features, including the ability to post tickets for resale, will be available to ticket holders through their My UK Account, the UK Athletics app, and Ticketmaster. Students may access their mobile tickets through their My UK Athletics Student Account.

Tipoff will be at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The game will remain on ESPN.

