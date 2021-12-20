Kentucky State Police warns tornado victims of scams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is working to inform Western Kentucky tornado victims of scams throughout communities.

Troopers said they have received many complaints about fraudulent disaster relief workers.

Those people could pose as FEMA representatives, American Red Cross workers and insurance adjusters, among others.

Police add FEMA representatives carry identification badges with a picture ID and will have a person’s FEMA number.

A Facebook post stated, “FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections, or help with filling out applications for federal assistance. FEMA representatives will never promise a disaster grant in return for payment and are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.”

If someone suspects fraud, they are asked to call their insurer, police or the National Insurance Crime Bureau at 1-800-TEL-NICB.

