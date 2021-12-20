Josh Ali, Isaiah Epps unavailable for Citrus Bowl

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior wide receivers Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps will be unavailable for the VRBO Citrus Bowl against Iowa.

The two players were involved in a car accident.

“They are okay. All is well, they are okay but will not be available for the game against Iowa. They are totally fine, they’re doing well, they’re here and getting treatment,” said offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Ali finished the season with 41 receptions for 601 yards and three touchdowns. Epps finished with 11 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown against Chattanooga.

The Cats will face Iowa on January 1 at 1 p.m. from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

