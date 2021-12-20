Advertisement

Josh Ali, Isaiah Epps unavailable for Citrus Bowl

Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a 74-yard punt for a touchdown against...
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a 74-yard punt for a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior wide receivers Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps will be unavailable for the VRBO Citrus Bowl against Iowa.

The two players were involved in a car accident.

“They are okay. All is well, they are okay but will not be available for the game against Iowa. They are totally fine, they’re doing well, they’re here and getting treatment,” said offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Ali finished the season with 41 receptions for 601 yards and three touchdowns. Epps finished with 11 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown against Chattanooga.

The Cats will face Iowa on January 1 at 1 p.m. from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

