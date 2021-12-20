Funeral held for Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Clay County came together on Sunday afternoon to honor the life of Elmer “Junior” Sparks.

Sparks was a long time Fire Chief for the Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

City of Manchester Fire Department officials originally reported his death in a Facebook post on Dec. 12.

“Chief Sparks thank you for your service to Clay County, may you Rest In Peace and we will take it from here,” the post read.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.