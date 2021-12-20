Advertisement

Funeral held for Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief

(Michael Collett)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Clay County came together on Sunday afternoon to honor the life of Elmer “Junior” Sparks.

Sparks was a long time Fire Chief for the Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

City of Manchester Fire Department officials originally reported his death in a Facebook post on Dec. 12.

“Chief Sparks thank you for your service to Clay County, may you Rest In Peace and we will take it from here,” the post read.

