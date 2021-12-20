Funeral arrangements released for Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the funeral arrangements for a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy who died unexpectedly.

The Sheriffs Office announced that Kelley Johnson, 51, died while off-duty on Saturday.

His visitation will be Tuesday, December 21st at 6:00 p.m. at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester. His funeral will take place at the same location on Wednesday, December 22nd at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Treadway Cemetery on Jacks Branch.

