Funeral arrangements released for Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy

Photo Credit: Britton Funeral Home
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the funeral arrangements for a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy who died unexpectedly.

The Sheriffs Office announced that Kelley Johnson, 51, died while off-duty on Saturday.

His visitation will be Tuesday, December 21st at 6:00 p.m. at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester. His funeral will take place at the same location on Wednesday, December 22nd at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Treadway Cemetery on Jacks Branch.

You can read the entire obituary from Britton Funeral Home here.

