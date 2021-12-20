Former Knott Central star Camron Justice named C-USA Player of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball graduate senior guard Camron Justice was named Conference USA Player of the Week for the first time in his career, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Justice had a WKU career-high 25-point performance against in-state rival Louisville, lifting the team to its first-ever victory over the Cardinals inside Diddle Arena, just one week after a tornado hit the city of Bowling Green and parts of Western Kentucky.

Over the Hilltoppers two contests, Justice shot 52.4% from the floor, 53.8% beyond the arc and did not miss at the free-throw line. He averaged 17.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in just 28 minutes.

Against Louisville, the Hindman, Ky., native shot a perfect 5 for 5 from the 3-point line in the first half, shooting 7 of 12 over the whole game from the floor. He also added three assists, three rebounds and two steals.

In Tuesday’s game against Centre College, he scored 10 points and had six assists against just one turnover.

This is WKU’s second Player of the Week award this season as Dayvion McKnight earned the nod on November 15.

