First responders warn public of busy travel week, driving safely, and driving sober

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the holiday season in full swing, the Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville Fire Department are bringing awareness to one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

“Everybody needs to be a little more vigilant on the roadways during the holidays because there are a lot more families driving,” said Lt. Chad Branham of Pikeville PD.

Along with the traditional tips, like putting your phones down, obeying all traffic laws, and being aware of your surroundings, officials are also raising awareness in a different way. December is Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month or “3D Month”, and Lt. Branham and others are warning people about the dangers of driving under the influence.

“Being able to have a few drinks around the holidays responsibly, there is nothing wrong with that,” said Lt. Branham, “but people can overdo it sometimes and it puts them in terrible situations, but not just them, it puts their family and their loved ones in a terrible situation.”

Driving while under the influence could land you in jail. It could also lead to the devastating loss of your own life or an innocent person’s life.

“It’s always impacting somebody’s family, whether it be theirs or somebody they don’t know,” said Lt. Johnny Cole of Pikeville FD. “A lot of times it deals with the kids and that is always hard for us on scenes, trying to make sure that everybody is taken care of while dealing with somebody that may be under the influence.”

Lt. Branham and Lt. Cole both advised filing a complaint with local authorities if you suspect someone of driving under the influence and, in doing so, you could potentially save a life.

