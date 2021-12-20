Advertisement

Estill Co. Schools awarded funds to provide cellular Wi-Fi and service for a year

(WRDW)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to an Emergency Connectivity Fund award, Estill County schools will get a year’s worth of Wi-Fi and cell service.

The school district was awarded more than $80,000 to give all school buses cellular Wi-Fi and cellular service.

“This will allow students to have internet access to complete assignments while riding buses to and from school, along with allowing students who ride buses for sporting events,” said school officials on the Board of Education’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
One dead after car crash in Floyd County
Governor Andy Beshear
‘COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in multiple counties’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
Two men are behind bars after a chase in Leslie County Saturday, Dec 18.
Sheriff: Two arrested in Leslie County after chase, pulling gun on deputy

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear holds news conference
Eastern Kentucky Cram the Cruiser event benefits Western Kentucky tornado victims
Eastern Kentucky Cram the Cruiser event benefits Western Kentucky tornado victims
Police car
Police investigating car crash in Perry County, road reopened
A young girl in Berea has captured the true meaning of Christmas through an annual fundraiser...
Berea third grader decorates Christmas trees for charity