Estill Co. Schools awarded funds to provide cellular Wi-Fi and service for a year

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to an Emergency Connectivity Fund award, Estill County schools will get a year’s worth of Wi-Fi and cell service.

The school district was awarded more than $80,000 to give all school buses cellular Wi-Fi and cellular service.

“This will allow students to have internet access to complete assignments while riding buses to and from school, along with allowing students who ride buses for sporting events,” said school officials on the Board of Education’s Facebook Page.

