Eastern Kentucky Cram the Cruiser event benefits Western Kentucky tornado victims

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Cram the Cruiser event is happening at the Wal-Mart in Hazard.

The event is for Operation Save Christmas for Western Kentucky.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Hazard Police Department are helping out by using their cruisers.

Organizers said they will use those donated items to cram a 53-foot long semi-trailer and they will hand out those items to tornado victims at the Wal-Mart.

“What you’re doing, is doing this for them, you’re not doing it for you, said event organizer Chris Hall. “You’re not doing this for whatever, you’re doing it for them to try to get them back on their feet.”

The event runs until 5:00 p.m. Monday.

