Dollywood mourns the loss of one its longest employees

(WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) - One of Dollywood’s longest employees died unexpectedly on Saturday.

Johnnie Crawford, who began working for the theme park when it first opened in 1986, died at 94 years old on Dec. 18, according to her obituary.

The life-long East Tennessee resident loved Dolly and reportedly never missed one day of work in her 32 years, our sister station WVLT News reported.

Her family describes her as “tough and gentle” after growing up in the Great Depression.

“She would wake up at 4:30 every morning and walk her dog Gypsie,” her family said. “She loved to work, stayed happy and ate what she wanted, including tomato and mayonnaise sandwiches. She will be missed by so many.”

Funeral services are set for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on the Berry Funeral Home website.

