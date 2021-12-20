Dollywood mourns the loss of one its longest employees

“Ms. Johnnie personified the warm and inviting friendliness for which Dollywood has become so well known.

She was a bright light for every guest who visited Dolly’s Chasing Rainbows Museum, and she often said her favorite part of the job was being able to meet so many different people and learn about them.

It was a common sight to see her fellow Dollywood hosts stopping by to say hello and enjoy time with her.

In fact, each time Dolly visited the museum, Ms. Johnnie would joke with her that they both started their jobs at Dollywood at the same time—when the park opened in 1986.

She certainly will be missed by her Dollywood family.”