‘Crisis Response International’ and ‘Somebody Cares’ partner to make Christmas special for families affected by last week’s tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Somebody Cares and Crisis Response International were at the Walmart on Walton avenue Sunday afternoon to give out toys and provide lunch for families affected by last week’s tornadoes.

“We respond to disasters,” Said Sean Malone from CRI, “And what we noticed right away is obviously, many of the children have been traumatized families are out of homes, livelihoods, cars, vehicles. And what we wanted to do is we just wanted to provide some normalcy for the children”.

Both organizations provided Pizza and Hot Chocolate for the children and their families.

While they were there, parents were given $100 and able to shop for presents their children wanted, buy groceries, and any other items they needed. The children were in the garden center decorating cookies, making teddy bears from towels and had the opportunity to meet Santa.

“if we can bring them a simple smile, in the midst of all the greed, that’s what we want to do while we’re here,” said Doug Stringer, the Founder and President of Somebody Cares.

Stringer and Malone have seen several other disasters all over the world, but say the Bowling Green Community is a special one.

“It is remarkable to see how this community and the surrounding community and the churches here in this community have responded to this particular disaster and how quickly people have jumped in,” said Malone.

Stringer added to that statement. “Oftentimes you see that the true character of an individual is made known in pressure a crisis”, he said, “So many everyday heroes and champions have emerged here.”

For more information about CRI and to find ways to donate visit their website at criout.com and for more information about Somebody cares visit their website at somebodycares.org.

