Christmas week begins with dry conditions and seasonable temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it might be hard to believe that Christmas is only days away now, the forecast might be a bit disappointing for those who are looking for a white one.

Today and Tonight

Our last full day of fall will be pretty nice. Look for mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds later into the day and tonight. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and fall into the low 30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Winter starts officially at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday. While the temperatures won’t be super warm, they won’t be super cold either. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 50. Those skies clear out overnight and we drop down to about 30 for a low.

Mostly sunny skies are the headline for Wednesday and Thursday and a few more clouds will move in on Christmas Eve on Friday. After a cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s, temperatures top out in the mid-50s on Thursday and near 60 on Friday.

Looking even further ahead ... while it could be a wet Christmas for some, it definitely will not be a white one this year. Scattered showers are possible with highs near 60.

