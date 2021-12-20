Blessings in a bag: Pikeville Community Kitchen hosts annual Christmas giveaway

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Community Kitchen hosted its annual Christmas event Monday, giving away hundreds of food bags, snack bags, toys, and more to people in need ahead of Christmas.

“It is the season for being able to give something back and that’s what we’re doing,” said Pikeville firefighter Cole Tackett.

The event, hosted as a drive-thru or walk-up grab and go event, allowed families to take home groceries for Christmas dinner, snack bags, toys, fruit bags and other items. Organizers said it was a small way to continue the mission of giving in the area with many families struggling during the winter months.

“It’s a great thing ‘cause some families doesn’t have as much as though there is they’re not quite as fortunate and We’re going to make sure they get a little something this holiday,” said Tackett.

With the Pikeville Fire Department and Pikeville Police Department lending a hand to the efforts, organizers said the event went smoothly and they were blessed with more items to give away than usual.

“The community cares for them! The community loves them and (this can) show these children, ‘Hey, these are our heroes here in town and they want to help you and they wanna help bless you,’” said Pikeville Community Kitchen Assistant Director Meghan Kiser.

Walmart, Save-a-Lot, and other local partners gave to the cause, with a couple of Walmart employees joining to help hand off the blessings.

“So, basically, it’s just us coming together, showing the love of Christ and the love of Jesus and Christmas time,” said Kiser. “And that this is the season of giving and this is the season of love and compassion for one another.”

Kiser said it was a great way to spread joy when it could be needed most.

“We are just happy that we’re able to show the love of Christ and just celebrate Jesus in an awesome way with all of our friends and family,” she said. “We’re just blessed to have that opportunity.”

