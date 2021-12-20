Advertisement

AP Women’s Basketball Poll: Cats drop three slots

Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball...
Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to DePaul 94-85(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UConn’s record 16-year run in the top 10 is over. The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll a day after losing to Louisville. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 2005, when the team was also 11th. No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive weeks. South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday in the second 1-vs-2 showdown this season.

  1. South Carolina
  2. Stanford
  3. Louisville
  4. Arizona
  5. NC State
  6. Maryland
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. Michigan
  10. Baylor
  11. Connecticut
  12. Texas
  13. Georgia
  14. T-13 Iowa State
  15. Iowa
  16. Duke
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. South Florida
  19. BYU
  20. Notre Dame
  21. LSU
  22. Kentucky
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Ohio State
  25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
One dead after car crash in Floyd County
Governor Andy Beshear
‘COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in multiple counties’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
Two men are behind bars after a chase in Leslie County Saturday, Dec 18.
Sheriff: Two arrested in Leslie County after chase, pulling gun on deputy

Latest News

Kentucky basketball
AP College Basketball Poll: Cats up one spot
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Sahvir Wheeler tabbed SEC Player of the Week
Eastern Kentucky game at Bryant canceled
UK vs. UofL game postponed