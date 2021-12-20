AP College Basketball Poll: Cats up one spot
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday. Duke remained No. 2 after ending a two-week break with three easy wins. Purdue was third while Gonzaga and UCLA flip-flopped their spots with the Bruins - currently in the midst of a COVID-19 pause - rounding out the top five.
- Baylor
- Duke
- Purdue
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Houston
- Ohio State
- Seton Hall
- Texas
- LSU
- Xavier
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Colorado State
- Providence
- Villanova
- Wisconsin
- Texas Tech
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.