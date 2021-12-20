Advertisement

AP College Basketball Poll: Cats up one spot

Kentucky basketball
Kentucky basketball(Source: UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday. Duke remained No. 2 after ending a two-week break with three easy wins. Purdue was third while Gonzaga and UCLA flip-flopped their spots with the Bruins - currently in the midst of a COVID-19 pause - rounding out the top five.

  1. Baylor
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Arizona
  7. Kansas
  8. USC
  9. Iowa State
  10. Alabama
  11. Michigan State
  12. Auburn
  13. Houston
  14. Ohio State
  15. Seton Hall
  16. Texas
  17. LSU
  18. Xavier
  19. Tennessee
  20. Kentucky
  21. Colorado State
  22. Providence
  23. Villanova
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1

