AP College Basketball Poll: Cats up one spot

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday. Duke remained No. 2 after ending a two-week break with three easy wins. Purdue was third while Gonzaga and UCLA flip-flopped their spots with the Bruins - currently in the midst of a COVID-19 pause - rounding out the top five.

Baylor Duke Purdue Gonzaga UCLA Arizona Kansas USC Iowa State Alabama Michigan State Auburn Houston Ohio State Seton Hall Texas LSU Xavier Tennessee Kentucky Colorado State Providence Villanova Wisconsin Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1

