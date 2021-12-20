Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week three
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After week three of the season, the Mountain Top 10 continues to change.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- North Laurel
- Pikeville
- Perry Central
- Pulaski County
- Bell County
- Knox Central
- Harlan County
- Breathitt County
- South Laurel
- Corbin
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Shelby Valley
- North Laurel
- Pikeville
- Corbin
- Knox Central
- South Laurel
- Lawrence County
- Knott Central
- Martin County
- Southwestern
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.