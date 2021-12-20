Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week three

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After week three of the season, the Mountain Top 10 continues to change.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. North Laurel
  2. Pikeville
  3. Perry Central
  4. Pulaski County
  5. Bell County
  6. Knox Central
  7. Harlan County
  8. Breathitt County
  9. South Laurel
  10. Corbin

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Shelby Valley
  2. North Laurel
  3. Pikeville
  4. Corbin
  5. Knox Central
  6. South Laurel
  7. Lawrence County
  8. Knott Central
  9. Martin County
  10. Southwestern

