Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week three

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After week three of the season, the Mountain Top 10 continues to change.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

North Laurel Pikeville Perry Central Pulaski County Bell County Knox Central Harlan County Breathitt County South Laurel Corbin

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Shelby Valley North Laurel Pikeville Corbin Knox Central South Laurel Lawrence County Knott Central Martin County Southwestern

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.