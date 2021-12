PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers sophomore phenom can check one milestone off the list.

Trinity Rowe scored her 1000th career point in the Panthers’ 70-22 win over Jenkins.

Congratulations to Sophomore Guard #11 Trinity Rowe for reaching the 1,000 point milestone in her PHS Career! 🐾 🏀 pic.twitter.com/pNHtEq5SvT — Pikeville Girls’ Basketball (@PikevilleB) December 18, 2021

Rowe also received an offer from ETSU Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.