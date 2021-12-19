Tri-State Bass Club gives back to Harlan County with ‘Toys & Turkeys’ giveaway event

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After having to cancel last year’s giveaway event due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Tri-State Bass Club of Harlan County is giving a little extra this year.

The club hosted its Toys & Turkeys event on Sunday, December 19, in the parking lot of Donell’s Pharmacy.

While this is the first Christmas the group has given away turkeys alongside toys, is is the tenth year that the organization has hosted a giveaway event during the holiday season.

“There’s no better feeling than giving. I mean, we’ve been blessed to be able to do this now for ten years and as long as we’re able, we’ll continue to do it,” said David Enix, Tri-State Bass Club President.

The club hosts several bass fishing tournaments throughout the year in order to raise funds for giveaway events like Toys & Turkeys.

“When someone comes through and you know them, in a small county like Harlan and you actually know the family, and when you give that turkey and you know without that turkey, they probably wouldn’t have one, it’s a blessing, it really is,” said John Clem, a Toys & Turkeys volunteer.

Whether they personally know those who are in need or have been the ones in need themselves, volunteers say they are happy to help their friends and neighbors.

“It just warms your heart knowing that you can give to people. I’ve been in the same situation that I needed help and to be able to be here and do that for other people, it’s really, really a blessing. It really is,” said Stacy McQueen, Toys & Turkeys volunteer.

David Enix is also a Co-Founder for Brothers Helping Brothers, an organization that is spearheading a relief project for Western Kentuckians in need. He and the other Toys & Turkeys volunteers were able to use this event to take donations for Western Kentucky. On Monday, December 20, Enix and other volunteers will travel to Benton, Kentucky to donate those supplies and prepare meals for those in need.

”I mean, its all just been a blessing,” added Enix. “I can’t explain how good of a feeling it is to be able to just give back to those that are in need, knowing that God has blessed me and others with so much.”

