OTR welcomes first female-owned distillery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A female-owned distillery celebrated its grand opening in Over-the-Rhine Saturday.

The Knox Joseph Distillery at the OTR Stillhouse is the only female-owned distillery in Ohio.

The owner, Michele Hobbs, says that it is also the largest independently owned space in OTR.

Hobbs told FOX19 NOW that she wanted to open the distillery to continue the development of OTR and bring something that the community was missing.

“This is incredibly unique,” says Hobbs. “The idea is that we don’t want to compete with anyone in our market. We make all of the things that you drink.”

The Knox Joseph Distillery grand opening started at 11 a.m. Saturday and continued until midnight.

People from all over came to celebrate the latest establishment in the Queen City.

Jim Horsman, who attended the grand opening, said, “We live right across the street. We live right in the brewery district here in OTR. We’ve been watching this get built the last six months since its opening up, and it’s my birthday. We came out and got a drink.”

Horsman says that his family likes to explore the community and support local companies. He added that he is excited to come back during different seasons.

“We are really excited for when the summertime rolls around, and we will be able to utilize it as our new backyard, basically,” said Horsman.

Hobbs says that the distillery’s menu has something for everyone.

“We have two nonalcoholic sodas, root beer, and a cream soda,” said Hobbs. “We make two seltzers, then we make 11 beers, and gins, a whisky, and a vodka.”

The menu also includes wine and Japanese street food.

According to Hobbs, the distillery will be adding live entertainment options and will continue developing the layout.

Knox Joseph Distillery is inside OTR Stillhouse in Cincinnati. (WXIX)

The Knox Joseph Distillery's menu has a wide variety of drinks and also serves Japanese street food. (WXIX)

