Advertisement

Kentucky obliterates North Carolina 98-69 in CBS Sports Classic

Kentucky obliterates North Carolina
Kentucky obliterates North Carolina(Southeastern Conference)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 21 Wildcats pulled off a blowout win over the Tar Heels.

Oscar Tshiebwe led with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

After COVID-19 issues canceled appearances for other teams that were slated to play in the CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky was paired with North Carolina.

Ohio State announced on Thursday they would not be able to play the Wildcats because of COVID-19 cases. UCLA announced Friday it would not be playing North Carolina either.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Person hit and killed by car in Pike County, road reopened
First case of omicron variant confirmed in Kentucky
Credit: Minor Allen
Story of compassion: Hazard police officer helps distressed person on Highway 15
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’

Latest News

Rowe scored her 1000th career point against Jenkins.
Trinity Rowe scores 1000th point
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Scores from Friday night basketball action
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime December 17, 2021
Matt Rhymer resigns as Cumberlands head football coach