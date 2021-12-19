Kentucky obliterates North Carolina 98-69 in CBS Sports Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 21 Wildcats pulled off a blowout win over the Tar Heels.

Kentucky’s biggest blowout win in the UK-North Carolina series was back in 1950 (score 83-44) — The Cats lead by 30 with 6:33 to go! — Brian Milam (@brianwkyt) December 19, 2021

Oscar Tshiebwe led with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

After COVID-19 issues canceled appearances for other teams that were slated to play in the CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky was paired with North Carolina.

Ohio State announced on Thursday they would not be able to play the Wildcats because of COVID-19 cases. UCLA announced Friday it would not be playing North Carolina either.

