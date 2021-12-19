Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman hand out shoes to displaced Kentuckians

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman handed out shoes to Kentuckians who had been displaced by the December 10 storms that devastated western Kentucky.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor teamed up with University of Kentucky (UK) men’s basketball coach John Calipari and Manny Ohonme, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet, to pass out shoes at two Kentucky state resort parks.

They were also joined by UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart and former men’s basketball players Darius Miller and Jack Givens.

“We are all neighbors in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We love one another and we look out for one another.”

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman spoke on the grit that Kentuckians have, as well as thanking everyone who contributed to recovery efforts thus far.

Coach Calipari said he saw the damage on tv and wanted to help change the narrative of the situation to a more positive note.

“Today’s not about that, it’s about the people, that’s what this is about,” Calipari said. “Hearing stories today just hits home. We’re all thinking about you, praying for you and we’re going to be here for you.”

Samaritan’s Feet has donated thousands of shoes to Kentuckians impacted by the western Kentucky tornadoes who are being housed at Kentucky state parks.

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman personally delivered shoes to displaced Kentuckians lodged at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Cadiz, Ky. and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.

Shoes will also be distributed to those staying at other state resort parks as well as those sheltering elsewhere in the region.

Volunteers are needed at Kentucky state parks from Christmas Day through the following week.

Those who can help should contact Andy Kasitz, assistant director of resort parks for Kentucky State Parks, at 502-418-3581 or by email at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.

Because all accommodations are needed for those displaced by the tornadoes and for first responders, volunteers will need to make their own arrangements for housing.

To contribute to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, visit https://teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov/.

For updates and the latest news regarding the state's response to the tornado disaster in Western Kentucky, click here.

