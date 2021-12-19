Clearing out tonight, sunshine returns by Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a gloomy end to the weekend with cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies, but some changes are on the way with sunshine returning to the mountains by Monday.

Tonight through Monday night

Clouds will be on the decrease tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures plummet into the mid-20s by Monday morning!

A beautiful day is in store to begin the work week. We remain dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs top out in the upper-40s to near 50° in spots.

Into Monday night, we stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Dry Streak Continues

We stay dry for most of the work week ahead with near-average temperatures.

We remain under a mix of Sun and clouds on Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Into Wednesday, the forecast looks very similar. A mix of Sun and clouds with highs in the upper-40s and lows in the mid-20s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Thursday. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a touch warmer. We top out in the lower-50s with lows in the mid-30s.

Holiday Forecast

The weather is looking fantastic as we get into Christmas Eve on Friday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the upper-50s to near 60° in spots! Lows only dip down into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Most of Christmas Day is looking dry. However, scattered showers look to return by the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a warm day! Highs top out in the lower-60s across the mountains, so a White Christmas is not looking likely this year (sorry snow lovers!).

