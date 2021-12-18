Advertisement

Spotty showers possible Saturday, drying out by Sunday and next week

(WOWT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around through tonight, but we begin to dry out and cool down by Sunday.

Tonight through Sunday night

Keep the rain gear nearby tonight because showers will be possible. It will not rain all night long, but passing showers will stick around. We stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid-30s through the overnight hours.

A cooler day is in store on Sunday. Highs struggle to make it out of the lower-40s. A stray shower or two is possible during the early morning hours, but we begin to dry out and clear out through the afternoon.

Into Sunday night, we stay dry as clouds start to decrease. Lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

The Next Work Week

We stay dry under mostly sunny skies on Monday. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

This dry streak continues into Tuesday. Again, highs reach the upper-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

The forecast does not change too much on Wednesday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Extended Forecast

On Thursday, we stay dry with highs reaching the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Into Christmas Eve, clouds begin to increase across the mountains. A few showers look possible, but that could change as we get closer. Temperatures top out in the mid-50s.

Clouds continue into Christmas Day. Again, a few showers look possible, but this could change between now and then. Highs will be warmer! We look to top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

