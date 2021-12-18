Advertisement

Sheriff: Two arrested in Leslie County after chase, pulling gun on deputy

Two men are behind bars after a chase in Leslie County Saturday, Dec 18.
Two men are behind bars after a chase in Leslie County Saturday, Dec 18.
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Leslie County men were arrested after one of them pulled a gun on a deputy.

Jake Maggard and Marc Jones were pulled over early Saturday morning. After initially failing to pull over, Maggard eventually stopped and Jones got out and jumped down a nearby cliff.

Jones was caught by police soon after, and had to be cuffed in the front so that he could climb up the steep cliff.

As Jones and Deputy Bobby Roberts were climbing, Jones asked for a break and began to pull out a gun. Deputy Roberts was able to take the weapon from Jones without shots being fired.

After investigation, it was learned that Jones had told Maggard not to stop the car after Deputy Roberts turned on his lights. Jones had several warrants already out for his arrest.

Maggard faces several traffic violations as well as operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Jones was charged with a multitude of offenses including, fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest and wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Both were lodged in the Leslie County Detention Center.

