Mountain Santa makes first set of deliveries

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Santa came into town Saturday, making his first set of deliveries.

Carrying on a tradition of more than 40 years, “Mountain Santa Jr.” Jordan Howard has taken on the mantle of his father for four years now.

Howard said, in the spirit of helping others, it is a responsibility he is proud to carry.

“I got to give credit to the Lord because he’s the one that’s does it,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to do such a role, to take care of the children of Harlan County. It’s a blessing.”

An event with volunteers from all over, including Matt Miller, who has helped the Mountain Santa for almost 15 years.

“We love doing this and we’re going to keep doing it. Jordan has been doing an awesome job, and April, both of them together have been coordinating it,” Miller said. “So, they’ve been doing a great job.”

Howard said the process is made possible year after year through community support.

“It’s amazing to have a community that just comes together,” he said. “To continue to keep doing this, it’s amazing, it really is.”

Miller said everyone works to give Harlan County a good Christmas.

He adds that means no matter the weather involved.

“Some years it’s snowing, some years it’s cold, and some years it’s raining. Today, you just take it and you go,” Miller said. “Right now, the rain has stopped and hopefully the rain stays away. We can go get these presents, it’s always neat to see the kids come running out.”

The Mountain Santa Jr. said they want to find ways to improve the event.

He said they expanded the route this year to spread the spirit of the season farther.

“Wanting to try to go to new places that we have never been before,” Howard said. “Like today, we’re going to go to Rosspoint, and we’ve never been there. So, I’m hoping that’s a good turnout.”

Howard said they have two more delivery days coming up, one on the 21st and the other on Christmas Eve.

He adds around 3,000 gifts will have been delivered by the end.

