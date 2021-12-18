Harlan County ties thread together snapshot of hope for tornado victims

PRINCETON, Ky. (WYMT) - Images of the destruction in Western Kentucky have been shared far and wide as Kentuckians work to clean up and make sense of the tragedy.

“We got in the closets downstairs, everything was perfect. When we come out, maybe 30 seconds later, it sounded like a train just run over our house and we come out of the closet and we saw the stars,” recalled Chuck Mitchell.

With families like Mitchell’s losing everything, the smallest piece of hope is all they search for among the rubble.

“Everything was just devastated. It was gone,” he said.

For many, those pieces are not being found in the mess, but miles away. Photos and personal items have been carried across the commonwealth, found in the aftermath of the tornadoes, with groups on social media helping to connect them to their place of origin.

The posts mostly rely on the algorithm to help the items make it home- or back to where home used to be. But, in Mitchell’s case, one such post found its connection to him in a different way: threaded together by a green shirt.

“This landing in our yard was kind of just like, well, here you go, this your way to help,” said April Kemplin.

Kemplin said she felt hopeless, searching for ways to help those in need, when a photo of Mitchell and his son was found on her Owensboro property, more than 80 miles from Princeton where he and his family had lived in their new home for only a couple of months.

April’s daughter Gracie, noticing the Harlan Basketball shirt the man was wearing in the photo, sent a picture to her best friend, whose boyfriend is from Harlan.

“She showed it to her boyfriend and he said, ‘Oh my gosh, I actually know that guy!’” Gracie recalled. “I say it’s all God.”

Mitchell, who used to coach in Eastern Kentucky, now works in Caldwell County. The boyfriend in question? The son of his former assistant coach, Dane Ledford.

“We’re really tight! We grew up together! Those boys stayed at my house a lot,” Mitchell laughed. “It makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up!”

The families agree the “small world” idiom is more than fitting for the situation, but say it was more than a coincidence that this connection was made during such a large tragedy.

“We’re in Western Kentucky, we both have ties to Harlan, and the picture landed somewhere close to you guys?” Mitchell said, chatting virtually with the family and WYMT Friday. “When my wife showed me that, I was amazed! That can’t be!”

Mitchell said the situation was a little bit of light in a dark time, saying it is beautiful what a little small town connection can do.

“If it weren’t for that Harlan t-shirt, we may have never put the connection together,” said April.

He said he has received help from his community, from Harlan, from Morehead, and beyond- showing him the mountains still hold him when he needs it most.

“The magnitude of this storm. What it did to people,” Mitchell said. “The community coming together has made it so much easier for us.”

The Kemplins now plan to get the photo back to Mitchell, offering to do more. However, he has declined anything extra, saying his town and loved ones have already come together in a beautiful way to keep the love and hope flowing in the area.

So, the Kemplins hope to find another way to pay it forward as they continue to search for the owner of a second photo found on their property.

“It’s a Kentucky thing. We just have this nature about us that’s caring and helping,” said April. “I think we see connections and just try to think about the resources we have at hand.”

The family found this photo on their property as well, now hoping to get it back to its owner. (WYMT)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.