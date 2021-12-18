Clay County tourism officials announce possible ATV Park in the works

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tourism officials in Clay County said some exciting things are in the works.

As part of their Adventure Tourism initiative, the possibility of a new ATV park is on the horizon.

Tourism Director Tim Parks said two possible properties are currently being looked at.

He said the park will bring opportunities all year long.

“With that stuff comes new infrastructure, which is new hotels. So, that is some things that we’re really put our foot down and trying to do,” Parks said. “Naturally, we still have the events, the festival, we’ve got a brand-new ATV club here, we’ve got a brand-new hiking club here. That’s all part of Adventure Tourism.”

Parks said more updates on the new park will be available in the coming months.

