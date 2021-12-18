Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Deputy Kelly Johnson died unexpectedly on Saturday while off-duty.

“Deputy Kelly Johnson served the citizens of Clay County with pride and integrity for many years,” the post read.

Deputy Johnson worked for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office until he transferred to the Manchester City Police where he retired as a Patrolman.

He later returned to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as the School Resource Officer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Johnson’s family and friends as they begin to mourn his loss,” officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Johnson have not been released at this time.

