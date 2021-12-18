Advertisement

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Deputy Kelly Johnson died unexpectedly on Saturday while off-duty.

“Deputy Kelly Johnson served the citizens of Clay County with pride and integrity for many years,” the post read.

Deputy Johnson worked for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office until he transferred to the Manchester City Police where he retired as a Patrolman.

He later returned to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as the School Resource Officer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Johnson’s family and friends as they begin to mourn his loss,” officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Johnson have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Person hit and killed by car in Pike County, road reopened
First case of omicron variant confirmed in Kentucky
Credit: Minor Allen
Story of compassion: Hazard police officer helps distressed person on Highway 15
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’

Latest News

Two men are behind bars after a chase in Leslie County Saturday, Dec 18.
Sheriff: Two arrested in Leslie County after chase, pulling gun on deputy
Mr. and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance for the event, but Pikeville's first responders made...
Pikeville hosts Christmas with a First Responder for local children
Mountain Santa makes first set of deliveries
Mountain Santa makes first set of deliveries
One dead after car crash in Floyd County