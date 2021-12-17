Weekend Forecast: Soggy and breezy at times, much cooler heading into Christmas week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear handy today. You will likely need it at times.

Today and Tonight

Our stalled out front will continue to plague us as we head into this Friday. While I don’t think today will be an all-day washout, the rain could be heavy at times. The good news is that I think the heaviest bands are spread out enough that we don’t see many, if any, high water issues. Highs will stay a little cooler today with the cloud cover, only topping out about 60.

Tonight, rain chances continue and lows will only drop into the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast

The cold front starts to move again on Saturday and the breezy conditions return. We could see gusts in excess of 20mph at times as the system moves out. Rain chances continue but will start to taper off the deeper into the night we go. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front and drop into the low to mid-30s behind it.

Sunday looks fairly nice to start Christmas week. A few early clouds will give way to sunshine. It will be much cooler, with highs only topping out around 40, even with the sunshine. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Most of next week can be summed up in one word: Sunny. I know that’s not what you want to hear as we head toward Christmas next Saturday, but that’s what I’ve got for you. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-50s with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. We do have a chance for some moisture on Christmas Eve ... but it looks like rain and the best chances will be later in the evening. Sorry, snow lovers.

