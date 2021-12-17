Advertisement

Wall of Hope: Man travels from Fla. to put up memorial in Mayfield

We have lost 76 fellow Kentuckians from last week’s tornadoes. Their families and communities...
We have lost 76 fellow Kentuckians from last week’s tornadoes. Their families and communities are devastated, but one man is making sure they’re not forgotten.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - We have lost 76 fellow Kentuckians from last week’s tornadoes. Their families and communities are devastated, but one man is making sure they’re not forgotten.

Leo Soto traveled more than 1,000 miles, collected donations and thousands of flowers to put up a memorial in downtown Mayfield. He wants people to know the names and faces, and that the ones we lost are not just a number.

“It really comes home for people to see them… This life was lost in this tragedy,” said Makayla Wadkins.

A memorial now stands outside what was the Graves County Courthouse. Now, it serves as a place for the community to mourn, and to heal.

“What happens when these tragedies hit, people don’t know what to do. I hear the saying, ‘people walk around like zombies.’ This is essentially giving them a little gathering spot,” said Soto with the Wall of Hope Foundation.

Soto is from Miami. The memorial is the second Wall of Hope he has created, the first one being after the Surfside building collapse. He heard about the tornadoes and connected with Wadkins after she tweeted some pictures of victims. He wanted to do more and honor the precious lives lost.

“The reason for these pictures is that you can understand there’s a face behind each casualty. Sometimes people get a little numb to these fatality numbers, and it’s just another incident,” Soto said.

“It’s so important because we get caught up and just forget that these people were someone’s family member,” Wadkins said.

Seeing it takes your breath away. It makes what happened last weekend that much more real and overwhelming.

“It’s been incredible. The amount of hugs, the amount of people who have said ‘thank you for giving us a spot to unite.’ I actually had a national guardsman walk up to me and say ‘hey it’s been really depressing these last four days. This is the first time I feel some hope,’” Soto said.

It’s a feeling the community needs as we remember our neighbors in western Kentucky.

With the Wall of Hope Foundation, Soto plans to travel the country and put up these memorials should there be a tragedy in other communities. You can find their website by going to wallofhopefoundation.org.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages
school threat
Shooting threat made at Southern Kentucky school
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Damage in Bremen
NWS release preliminary data for Western Kentucky tornado, confirmed as EF-4

Latest News

'Cousin Eddie' vacationing in Pikeville to help families in Western Kentucky this Christmas -...
'Cousin Eddie' vacationing in Pikeville to help families in Western Kentucky this Christmas - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentuckian finding recovery and helping others along the path - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentuckian finding recovery and helping others along the path - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Andy Beshear declares emergency on nursing shortage in Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Andy Beshear declares emergency on nursing shortage in Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.
Officer Scott and Hammy take a tour of the Pikeville Police Department in a new book authored...
Hammy Visits the Police Station: Children’s book honors fallen officer, raises money for community programs